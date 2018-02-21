PM Hun Sen Encourages Workers to Join the World’s Longest Hand-Woven Scarf “Krama

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all workers to join the World’s Longest Hand-Woven Scarf “Krama” event to weave 1,000-meter Krama, and to show the unity of Khmer people in breaking the world record, addressing to 15,197 garment workers in Phnom Penh’s Terk Thla on Wednesday.

The event was commenced on February 14, 2018 with the attendance of King Nordom Sihamoni, Her Majesty Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and Samdech Kittipritbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen. It is currently taking place at Veal Preah Mehru (Veal Menh), the park in front of the National Museum in Phnom Penh.

According to the Prime Minister, since the commencement, there were foreigners, women or men, involved in weaving the scarf “Krama”.

The event aims to uphold the pride and prestige of the nation on international stage; to conserve and promote the cultural and traditional heritage of Krama with its simplicity and identity of Khmer; to galvanize the national solidarity and unity to achieve one unique accomplishment.

Krama, used by Cambodian people of all walks of life, is a traditional Khmer garment used in daily activities such as wrapping head, covering body, scarfing, bathing, accessorizing, or even cooking.

In the name of Khmer family, we promote our national pride through “The World’s Longest Hand-Woven Scarf Krama”.

