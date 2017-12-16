PM Hun Sen Encourages EU and U.S to Freeze Cambodian Leaders’ Accounts

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has encouraged the U.S. and EU to freeze the accounts of Cambodian leaders.

“I have only one nationality, I don’t no wealth outside the country,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the conferment of medals and cash rewards to the gold medalists of the 29th SEA Games and other international sport competitions, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning, asking how many government officials from the Cambodian People’s Party have bank accounts in foreign countries.

The premier underlined that his wealth includes schools, pagodas, irrigation, and ponds, etc.

Some sanctions proposed by some opposition politicians to the international community cannot always be done and for the visa, it is a restriction, not a sanction, he said, adding that if it is a sanction, Cambodians will not die of not being allowed to enter the U.S.

Regarding yesterday’s resolution of the EU parliament, Samdech Techo Hun Sen stressed that any resolution of the U.S. congress and EU parliament does not mean to force their respective governments to follow them.

