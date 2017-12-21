PM Hun Sen Eases Garment Workers with Electricity and Water Prices

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged both the electricity and water authorities to provide these utilities to the workers’ renting rooms for the government’s favor.

PM Hun Sen said that currently, the price of water is 800 Riels per cubic meter and electricity is 480 Riels per kWh.

Addressing in front of 16,118 workers from 14 factories in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, the premier appealed to the landlords to not increase the renting price, so that workers can save some money.

Garment workers’ wage will increase from $153 per month in 2017 to $170 month in 2018.

The premier’s appeal aims to stop the increase of leasing and utilities price so that workers can have a better finance and living standard.

