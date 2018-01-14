PM Hun Sen: I Don’t Lead by Dictatorship but Election

Source : FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that holding the position as prime minister for 33 years is not made through guns gun and dictatorship, but the wills of people through election.

The statement was made when the premier held meeting with 5,000 member of Independent Democracy of Informal Association (IDEA) on Sunday.

The premier thanked previous leaders for electing him as a prime minister, and he believed that in the upcoming election, citizens will vote for Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to grant an opportunity to continue his position.

On the 33rd anniversary of becoming a prime minister, the premier stated that he has never wanted to be the prime minister and that he wished to retire; however, the situation does not allow him to do so due to many remaining issues.

“Unit now it has been 33 years which we have lived without the any gun muzzle and dictatorship. The real dictator is Pol Pot who had lived only 3 years 8 month and 20 days, and Lon Nol who survived only 5 years. For myself, I have overcome the tough time using my life as the initial investment,” he added.

