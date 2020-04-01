PM Hun Sen Donates Seven Months’ Salaries to Fight Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pledged to donate his seven months’ salaries to the National Commission for Combatting Covid-19 (NCCC).

“I volunteer to donate my monthly salary to the NCCC, seven months in total effective from March to September 2020. Ministry of Economy and Finance shall transfer my salaries to the account of the NCCC,” the premier wrote in the letter dated 1 April 2020, addressed to Minister of Economy and Minister of Health.

The Kingdom has confirmed 109 cases of Covid-19 as of 1 April 2020.

