PM Hun Sen Dismisses Rainsy’s Statement on Kem Sokha Release

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Wednesday, reacted to statement of convicted Sam Rainsy for saying that Kem Sokha, former leader of the opposition party, will be released on 29 December 2018, while in fact Kem Sokha’s verdict has yet been released.

“Faced with international pressure, the Cambodian government will shortly release Kem Sokha, leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was dissolved by Prime Minister Hun Sen in November 2017,” exiled leader of Cambodia National Rescue Movement Sam Rainsy wrote on Facebook on 6th November.

Rainsy added that: “The release — attributable only to international pressure — will take place on 29 December 2018, which will mark the 20th anniversary of Hun Sen’s “Win-Win Policy” in his dealing with the Khmer Rouge.”

Addressing to over 23,000 workers from 20 factories in Takeo province, Prime Minister Hun Sen called Rainsy’s statement a “lie”; he explained that Kem Sokha has not been sentenced, so the case is not eligible to request for pardon from the King and that he himself has no rights to request for a pardon in such case.

Prime Minister taunted Rainsy for being good at lying to his own followers and posting on Facebook to get “like”.

It is worth noting that Kem Sokha was released on bail on 10 September 2018 due to his health conditions after being detained for over a year at Tropang Phlong prison.

Sokha was arrested at his house in Toul Kok, Phnom Penh at 00:35 am on 3 September 2017. He appeared in a video published by CBN, speaking of his plans, supported by foreigners, to topple the legitimate government of Cambodia. Charged with Criminal Code “conspiring with foreigners”, his offence subjects to a penalty of 15 to 30 years imprisonment.

