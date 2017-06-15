PM Hun Sen to Discuss US Visa Fees

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that he plans to propose a visa fee exemption for Cambodians applying to travel to the US to President Donald Trump during an ASEAN-US Meeting 2017.

“Currently, to apply for U.S visa, you must pay $150 if the visa is granted or not. I want to propose that the fee is waived if the visa is not granted,” stated the premier.

“For the rich, it’s not a problem. But for the poor, they have to apply for bank loan and waste it on visa. If they are not granted, they must be very angry,” he added

