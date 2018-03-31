PM Hun Sen Departs for Mekong and CLV-10 Summits in Vietnam

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Friday, led a high delegation from Cambodia to attend the sixth Mekong Greater Sub-Region Summit (GMS-6) and 10th Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam Development Triangle Summit (CLV-10) in Hanoi.

The premier was invited by Prime Minister of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, to lead a delegation to the events on March 30 and 31.

The theme of the 6th GMS Summit is “Leveraging on 25 Years of Cooperation, and Building a Sustainable, Integrated, and Prosperous GMS”, participating leaders will formally adopt the Hanoi Action Plan 2018-2022 and the Regional Investment Framework 2022.

At the CLV-10, the leaders will review past achievements of the initiative and set plans for the future in key areas, including cooperation in economy, trade, investment, infrastructure and energy. The leaders will adopt the Plan of Action for Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam economic connectivity up to 2030 and sign a joint statement, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release dated on Tuesday.

The premier’s presence at the two events reflected Cambodia’s commitment to promoting friendship, to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

The Cambodian dignitaries to accompany the premier include the Minister of Economy Aun Porn Moniroth, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Chairman of Cambodia’s National Border Committee Var Kim Hong, Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak, Minister of Tourism Thong Khon, Minister for Education, Youth and Sport, Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon, as well as other members of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

