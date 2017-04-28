PM Hun Sen Departs for 30th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen left here this morning for the Philippines to attend the 30th ASEAN Summit to be held in Manila on April 29 under the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World”.

In the framework of the 30th ASEAN Summit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will also attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of Youth, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s press release.

As ASEAN is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, at the 30th ASEAN Summit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other ASEAN leaders will discuss and exchange views on critical issues which ASEAN and the world are facing to further promote peace, security, and prosperity for the region and the world, it added.

Prioritising ASEAN’s efforts in shaping regional architecture is on ASEAN’s Agenda while, at the same time, ASEAN Leaders will also stress on the emerging issues of uncertain political and economic situation, underlined the same source.

