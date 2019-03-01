PM Hun Sen Denounces Warning to Close Facebook in Cambodia

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen denounced the “warning to close Facebook in Cambodia”; he affirmed that the message was posted by hackers on his page.

“My Facebook was hacked on Monday, and the warning message is not mine; it is from the criminal. I would like to denounce the case”, Prime Minister told Fresh News on Monday night.

“Facebook tries to eliminate my Facebook page. I, Hun Sen, would like to inform that if my Facebook page eliminated, the kingdom will not have Facebook,” hacker wrote on Premier’s Facebook page on Monday noon.

“Hackers deleted some information from the page and posted a fake news to mislead the public,” the Premier added.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page “Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister” was retrieved after a four-hour control by anonymous.

Doung Dara, Manager of Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister’s Facebook page, told Fresh News that his team is working with Facebook Inc. to recover the content deleted by hackers and is searching for hackers.

