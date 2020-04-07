PM Hun Sen Denies Entries of 150 Cambodians from Malaysia to Ensure Other 16M Are Safe

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that he refused to accept 150 Cambodians from Malaysia to ensure the other 16 million Cambodian people are safe from being infected with Covid-19

The premier spoke in a press conference on Covid-19 held at the Peace Palace.

“I made a difficult decision last night whether to accept the 150 Cambodian people from Malaysia; I have no options except requesting for an understanding from them for the sake of our national interests. I would like to appeal to the 150 Cambodians to remain where they are,” the premier said.

As of 7 April 2020, the Kingdom has confirmed 115 cases of Covid-19 so far; 58 recovered in total.

