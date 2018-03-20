PM Hun Sen Delivers Three Interventions at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen delivered three interventions on different topics at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, which took place from 16 to 18 March 2018 in Sydney, Australia, according to the The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’s Statement on the Outcomes of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit on Tuesday.

The premier’s three interventions are as follows:

1. In the context of a fast-changing regional geo-political architecture and the growing inter-dependence of the ASEAN region and Australia, peace, security, and stability are the core interest of ASEAN-Australia relations and are the foundation of growth and prosperity for the whole region.

2: There is a need to further promote cooperation in education sector, via the provision of scholarships to ASEAN students through Australia’s New Colombo Plan.

3: There is an urgency to conclude the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership’s (RCEP) negotiation in 2018.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also urged Australia to continue supporting ASEAN’s centrality in the regional architecture, especially through the East Asia Summit mechanism to effectively address non-traditional security threats such as terrorism, natural disasters, climate change related natural disasters, international immigration, epidemics and so forth, so as to ensure peace and security for the people in the East Asian region.

