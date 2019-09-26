PM Hun Sen Delivers Message to Celebrate World Tourism Day

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen issued a message congratulating World Tourism Day 2019 to be officially held on 27 September 2019 in New Delhi, India under the theme “Tourism and Jobs: A Better Future for All.

Prime Minister highly appreciated the World Tourism Organization’s efforts to promote the development of world tourism and to promote the important role of tourism in economic, social, cultural and environmental development based on the principles of sustainable development.

Prime Minister said that the Royal Government of Cambodia would like to congratulate the world for welcoming more than 1,400 million tourists in 2018, a growth rate of 5%, contributing 10% of total employment, generating 10% of economic income of world GDP; and represents 7% of world exports and about 29% of services. It reflects that tourism continues to be the world’s third-largest exporter of natural gas, followed by petroleum and chemical products.

“Over the last 20 years, after Cambodia has gained absolutely peace, political stability, national security, and national unity from all parties, international tourists visiting Cambodia has increased from 280,000 in 1998 to 6.2 million in 2018 and has created about 620,000 job opportunities,” according to the premier.

Related posts