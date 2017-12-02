PM Hun Sen and Delegates Leaves Beijing

Source: FN

After participating in the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties, held in Beijing, Prime Minister Hun Sen is scheduled to arrive Siem Reap today.

“I will lead a delegation departing from Beijing Saturday morning through Cambodia’s special flight to Siem Reap to attend blessing ceremony from Dec. 2-3, at Angkor Temple. As scheduled, I will arrive in Siem Reap at 1:00 pm Cambodian time”, the premier wrote on his Facebook page.

“Commoners are encouraged to attend the ceremony and I wish you all good luck and happiness in the family”, he added.

