PM Hun Sen Decries Being Infected with Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen denied a fake news posted by a foreign broadcasting television saying the premier was infected with Covid-19.

Premier Hun Sen made it clear that his health is good and he is negative of Covid-19.

This morning, 13 March, he attended the National Assembly session and will attend the River Festival in Battambang tomorrow, according to his Facebook post today.

The premier urged the public to join hand in fighting fake news, a disease that causes more harms compared to Covid-19.

“I am sitting in the National Assembly meeting today and going to Battambang tomorrow. Covid-19 is fierce, but fake news is fiercer than the disease that we all must fight,” the premier wrote.

He continued to call on Cambodian citizens to prevent the spread of the disease through practicing good hygiene.

As of 13 March 2020, the Kingdom has confirmed five cases of Covid-19.

