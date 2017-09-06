PM Hun Sen Declares to Lead Two More Mandates

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that he will continue to lead for the next 10 years in order to maintain stability, defend peace, factories, and protect workers’ interests.

The statement was made when the premier visited more than 10,000 garment workers at Phnom Penh’s Canadia Industrial Park on Wednesday morning.

“I decided to continue to be the prime minister for two more terms,” Prime Minister stated.

“Earlier, I was reluctant but after seeing the painful events of treacherous act, I decided to continue to lead and to protect what we have built,” the premier added.

