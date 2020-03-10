PM Hun Sen: Death Toll to Reduce If Fear of Traffic Accident as Strong as of Fear of Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the number of traffic accidents in the Kingdom would be lower if Cambodian people are fear of traffic accidents like they are of Covid-19.

In Cambodia, five people die every day in road accidents.

“I agree with Khieu Kanharith’s statement that if only people are fear of traffic accidents like Covid-19, the death toll will reduce,” he said.

Road crashes in Cambodia are at alarming rate. At least 1,980 people died and 6,140 others injured in over 4,000 cases of road crashes in 2019, according to National Road Safety Committee’s report issued on 21 January 2020.

The causes of accidents include speeding, overtaking, drunk driving, and violating traffic laws, the report said.

Other challenges include small-size road structure, increased transportation demand, damaged or lacks of traffic control signage, lack of sidewalk management, and limited law enforcement.

