PM Hun Sen To Create “Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation”

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced his plan to create another foundation to provide medical treatment to Cambodian children at Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals.

While meeting with over 4,600 members of the Association of Informal Economy at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh on Jan. 14, the premier said the foundation will be named “Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation” with himself as the Honorary President.

Kantha Bopha hospitals were established in Cambodia since 1992. They are the biggest children’s hospitals in Cambodia and the world.

The four Kantha Bopha Children’s Hospitals in Phnom Penh and the Jayavarman VII Children’s Hospital in Siem Reap province have been run by the Kantha Bopha Foundation created by Dr. Beat Richner and supported by the Cambodian and Swiss governments as well as many other local and foreign charitable people.

Related posts