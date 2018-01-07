PM Hun Sen: If We Couldn’t Prevent the Return of Khmer Rouge, Cambodia Wouldn’t Develop

Source:FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that if we couldn’t prevent the revival of Khmer Rouge Regime, Cambodian citizens would not be living harmoniously like today.

The statement was made during the celebration of the 39 anniversary of the Victory Day at Diamond Island on Sunday.

“We forward step by step with the highest commitment to accomplish the huge achievement for today’s stability, development, and sustainability of the nation, thanks to the leadership of CPP and solidarity of our people,” said the premier.

The premier also reminded that in 1990s, after liberating the lives and nation, Cambodia faced several challenges. On one hand, Cambodia had to prevent the return of Khmer Rouge Regime and on the other hand, Cambodia need to develop the nation under economically and politically sanctioned situations.

Related posts