PM Hun Sen Considers Quarantine of Mongolia’s President “Wrong”

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen considered the 14-day quarantine of Mongol President and his delegation after returning from China for a fear of Covid-19 “wrong”.

“I do not know whether quarantine of the President of Mongolia after a visit from China is a proper diplomatic gesture. When I saw the news, [i think] it is better not go [to China],” stated the premier.

Samdech Hun Sen requested no discrimination against those who have been infected with Covid-19. He also appealed to people to adhere to hygiene principles, as any disease can be transmitted with poor hygiene.

Mongolia’s President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported on Friday, according to Reuters.

“Battulga is the first head of state to visit China since the country began implementing special measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in January.”

