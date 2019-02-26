PM Hun Sen Congratulates Viet Nam for Hosting DPRK–USA Summit

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his congratulations to Viet Nam for hosting North Korea–United States Hanoi Summit Vietnam between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, speaking at the courtesy call of President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.

His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong, President of Viet Nam and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, visits Cambodia for two days from 25-26 February 2019 at the invitation of His Majesty Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. The visit aims to strengthen and expand cooperation and development of Cambodia-Viet Nam.

The 2019 North Korea–United States Hanoi Summit Vietnam will be a two-day summit meeting between North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 27–28 February 2019.

This will be the second meeting between leaders of the North Korea and United States, following the first meeting in 2018 in order to overcome the long-term Korean conflict with intercontinental ballistic missile nuclear weapons and denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

A series of bilateral summits were held between North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, China’s Xi Jinping, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, and Donald Trump of the United States.

