PM Hun Sen Congratulates Russian Federation on Discovery of COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his congratulations to the Russian Federation on the discovery of COVID-19 vaccine.

While receiving here this morning at the Peace Palace a courtesy call from newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cambodia H.E. Anatoly Borovik, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the discovery will help the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which is slowing the global economy as well as global relations, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to Samdech Techo.

The Premier thanked the Russian government and people for their assistance to Cambodia in the past, especially in the 1980s, when Cambodia was experiencing great difficulties after its liberation from the genocidal regime of Pol Pot.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister added that Russia’s assistance at that time was the foundation for Cambodia’s search for peace, stability and development, especially in the field of education which helped built good human resources for Cambodia to reach the current development.

For his part, H.E. Anatoly Borovik conveyed greetings of H.E. President Vladimir Putin to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and lauded the good relations between Cambodia and Russia.

He continued that the diplomatic ties between the two countries will turn 65 years old next year, and both sides will hold various activities to mark this historical event.

H.E. Ambassador pledged to do his best to further strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of human resource development, economy, trade, culture, and diplomacy.

H.E. Anatoly Borovik said he feels like a living witness of Cambodia’s development and the relationship between Cambodia and Russia as he had spent 13 years in Cambodia since 1984 working as Attaché of the Russian Embassy.

Related posts