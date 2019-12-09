PM Hun Sen Congratulates Athlete Khan Jessa

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen congratulated jiu-jitsu athlete Khan Jessa for claiming a gold medal at the 30th SEA Games, held Monday in Manila, the Philippines, according to his Facebook post.

Prime Minister also wished and encouraged Cambodian delegates to SEA Games to continue winning medals.

Today’s victory has marked Cambodia’s fourth gold medal at the 30th SEA Games, following the first gold in arnis, the second in petenque, and the third in taekwondo.

Cambodia’s medal tally in the 2019 SEA Games has climbed to 36, including four gold, six silver, and 26 bronze.

