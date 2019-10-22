PM Hun Sen Confirms to Purchase Four L-39 Jets from Czech

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced again that he would buy four more Aero L-39 Albatros from the Czech Republic, addressing on Tuesday at the graduation ceremony of Build Bright University (BBU) at Diamond Phnom Penh.

“Before, Cambodia had purchased six L-39 jets. Now they have new model that we need [in emergency response],” the premier stated.

Prime Minister informed that the L-39 jets will not be used to spy other countries, but to intervene in emergency response like wildfire and flood, and for air force training.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Hun Sen recently visited three countries in Europe, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Republic of Bulgaria last week to promote good relations and cooperation among European countries.

