PM Hun Sen Condemns Fake News and Hackers

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen claimed that Cambodian authorities are searching for hackers for Fresh News Facebook page.

“This morning, there was news posted on Fresh News Facebook page that I was murdered. It is not true. I would like to confirm that nothing happened to me. Now the police are looking for the hackers,” PM Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook Page today.

Cambodian Prime Minister also thanked his people for their support and love.

Fresh News, a leading news service in Cambodia, announced on Monday that its Facebook page was hacked, but was retrieved a few hours later.

The page was hacked on Monday morning. The hackers tried to falsify news that damages Fresh News’ credibility and affects Cambodia’s national security.

Fresh News agency called on authorities to help investigate and condemn those hackers.

