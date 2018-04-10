PM Hun Sen Commits to Promote Cambodian Human Resources

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia needs more human capital in order to tranform Cambodia into a high middle-income and high income country in the future.

The premier’s announcement was made at the graduation ceremony of about 3,187 students of NUM at the Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich Center on Tuesday.

“Human resource is still a challenge for us, as we do not have enough to fullfil the demand of the investors,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“In order for Cambodia to become a high middle-income country in 2030, Cambodia needs to pay attention on human resources,” he said.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that human resource development is not for domestic needs but also for competing in regional and international job markets.

He is optimistic that in the future, Cambodians will be recruited as ASEAN’s Secretary General.

