Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen plans to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha to establish factories at Cambodia-Thai border to create more jobs for workers and reduce migration.

The claim was made when the premier visited more than 10,000 workers at a special economic zone in Phnom Penh’s Kambol district on Wednesday.

“The project aims to provide jobs for workers without having to go to work in Thailand,” said the premier.

