PM Hun Sen: CNRP Dissolution Is a Legal Implementation

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the dissolution of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and the suspension of political activities of 118 opposition leaders is not politically motivated; it is a legal practice in Cambodia.

The statement was made when he met 5,000 garment workers at Diamond Island, Phnom Penh on Sunday.

The premier added that CNRP dissolution did not cause any inactivity or any problems to the process of the national development and the people.

He also appealed to allied countries not to interfere into Cambodia’s internal affairs as well as the enforcement of the law of Cambodia.

Related posts