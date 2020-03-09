PM Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Inaugurate National Road 55 and Open Construction of National Road 10

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and the Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, on 9 March 2020, presided over the inauguration ceremony of National Road No. 55, connecting Pursat to Cambodia-Thailand border.

Constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the road has a total length of 180 kilometres and a width of 9 meters, linking National Road 5 (from section 191+150) to the Thai-Cambodian border at Trat province, according to Construction and Property website.

Construction was financed by People’s Republic of China, along with the Cambodian government’s contribution, totalling approximately USD 133 million.

The premier and the ambassador also presided over the opening construction of National Road 10, connecting Battambang to Koh Kong province in the west of Cambodia.

Upon completion, the people of Battambang, Pursat, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin do not have to travel to Phnom Penh in order to go to Sihanoukville anymore. They can take this new route to Koh Kong and then go to Sihanoukville directly, saving more than 100 kilometres, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Ministry of Public Works and Transport said National Road No. 10 has a total length of 197 km, connecting Samlaut of Battambang as a corridor to Pursat to Koh Kong and then to Sihanoukville through National Road No. 48.

Addressing the ceremony today, the premier reiterates his commitment to transform all former battlefields into markets; and develop border areas into zones of peace, friendship, and development.

