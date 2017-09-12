PM Hun Sen: China Is Our Unbreakable Ally

Source: FN

In a Facebook posting today, Prime Minister Hun Sen has emphasized that China provide reliable backup and continue to help Cambodia in every circumstance.

He stressed that the relations between Cambodia and China, which has been over sixty years old, is unbreakable.

PM Hun Sen’s remarks come after several senior officials of China emphasized their commitment to maintaining close ties with Cambodia.

Zhang Gaoli, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, and Song Tao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee together in a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen on September 11, 2017, stated that China would continue to solve Cambodia’s troubles in every circumstance and would maintain Cambodia-China relations.

The senior Chinese officials also promised to prevent a “color revolution” from happening in Cambodia.

The affirmation of the close and mutual support between Cambodia and China has now come as Cambodia and the United States are experiencing diplomatic tension.

The tensions begin when Kem Sokha, the president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was charged with treason, for remarks made during a speech several years ago.

Cambodia-China official relations were established on July 19, 1958, five years after Cambodia gained independence from France. The relationship came only three years after King Norodom Sihanouk met directly with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in the city of Bandung, Indonesia, during the non-aligned conference in April 1955.

Both sides have close cooperation in all fields such as politics, economics, trade, culture, humanity, and regional and international affairs, with great achievements.

