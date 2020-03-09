PM Hun Sen: China to Send Raw Materials to Cambodia through Seven Ships amid Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen said that China has supplied raw materials through seven ships to support factories in Cambodia in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

The premier spoke Monday at the inauguration of National Road No. 55 and opening the construction of National Road 10.

“It is a good news for workers that our Chinese friend has sent seven ships of raw materials to supply to our factories. The first phase will arrive today and the second phase tomorrow. Five ships will dock in Sihanoukville. The other two ships to dock in Ho Chi Minh that would make easy access to factories in Svay Rieng,” the premier said.

According to the Premier Hun Sen, China will continue to export raw materials to Cambodia from March until May 2020.

Taking this opportunity, prime minister also appealed to enterprises and factories not to halt the operations or suspend their employment contracts during the hard time.

