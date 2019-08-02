PM Hun Sen Chairs the Council of Ministers Meeting

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Friday, presided over the Council of Ministers meeting at Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

The agenda of the meeting includes: the Draft Law on Social Security Scheme; Draft National Policy on Khmer Language; and other issues, requesting the Cabinet’s approval for ratification from the legislature on the Agreement between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on privileges and immunities for OPCW.

