PM Hun Sen Chairs Cabinet Meeting Today

Government Revises Tasks and Duties of PM, DPM, and Senior Ministers after Resigning Nhem Vanda
Source: FN
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Wednesday morning, chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss a number of agendas.
Government spokesperson Phay Siphan said the meeting held today, 11 September, to discuss:
1. The project to buy 2,400 MW of coal-generated electricity from Laos.
2. Request for legislative approval on: (a) ASEAN Agreement on E-Commerce; (b) Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Coalition Framework.