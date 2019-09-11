PM Hun Sen Chairs Cabinet Meeting Today

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Wednesday morning, chaired the meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss a number of agendas.

Government spokesperson Phay Siphan said the meeting held today, 11 September, to discuss:

1. The project to buy 2,400 MW of coal-generated electricity from Laos.

2. Request for legislative approval on: (a) ASEAN Agreement on E-Commerce; (b) Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Coalition Framework.

