PM Hun Sen Is Certain of CNRP Dissolution

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his strong belief in legal aspects and was very certain that the court will dissolve Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) on November 16, 2017.

His remarks was made on Wednesday morning when meeting with more than 1,400 workers from 20 factories in Dangkor District, Phnom Penh.

However, PM Hun Sen recalled that no matter who you are or what status you are in, you must be punished if you did wrong.

The head of the Royal Government continued to call for CNRP members to join Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) after knowing that CNRP will be dissolved by the Supreme Court.

