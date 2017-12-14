PM Hun Sen Celebrates Cambodia’s Membership in UN

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, commemorated the celebration of the 62nd Anniversary of Cambodia’s membership in the United Nations (Dec. 14, 1955-Dec. 14, 2017).

According to the premier’s official Facebook page, Cambodia became a member of the UN, ten years after this world biggest organisation was established.

The main aim of UN is to maintain peace and international security, promote international cooperation under the international laws, boost economic development, intervene in conflicts between member states, and avoid world war, he underlined.

Cambodia has actively participated in peace and stability keeping operations in eight countries – Sudan, South Sudan, Lebanon, Central African Republic, Syria, Cyprus, Mali and Chad – during the past 11 years, added Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

UN was established on Oct. 24, 1945 after the World War II (1939-1945). Currently, the UN has 193 member states.

