PM Hun Sen: Cambodia’s Progress Reflected by Each Household’s Development

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen affirmed here this morning that the development of each household in Cambodia reflected the country’s progress.

“To see the real development in Cambodia, please have a look at each household’s progress in the country,” underlined the premier at a get-together with 16,909 factory workers and employees in Preay Tea area, Khan Pursenchey, adding that the poverty rate continued to drop to some 9 percent.

“Please look at your (workers and employees) own household, you will see the development in Cambodia […],” he added.

In 1997, he recalled, Cambodia had only 64 factories, and the income of each worker was only US$40 per month, but now it rose to US$170.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Cambodia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita in 2018 is projected to be at US$1,568, up from US$1,435 last year. The country’s foreign reserves would increase from US$9,050 million in 2017 to US$10,518 million this year. The inflation rate is forecasted to be at 3.5 percent in 2018, down from 3.8 percent the previous year.

