PM Hun Sen: Cambodia’s Economic Growth Could Not Be the Highest in ASEAN with Dirty Governance

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, reminded all officials to work together to keep Cambodia’s economic growth at a rate of 7% per annum, speaking at a graduate ceremony to more than 1,000 police officers at the Cambodian Police Academy in Kandal province.

“If Cambodia’s governance is dirty, Cambodia’s economy could not achieve a 7-percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP), the highest among any other ASEAN Member States according to Asian Development Bank (ADB),” Prime Minister stated.

“We must stand up by ourselves and face the challenges. We must work together for socio-economic growth. We can not grow with 7 percent per annum with dirty governance,” he added.

In its report, the ADB also stated that Cambodia’s GDP would grow 6.8 percent in 2020, while inflation rate would be 2.5% in 2019 and 2020. In addition, GDP per capita of Cambodia is also expected to grow at 4.4 percent in 2019 and 4.2 percent by 2020.

It is worth noting that Cambodia’s GDP grows from 6.9 per cent in 2016 to 7.0 per cent in 2017 to 7.3 per cent in 2018.

The Royal Government of Cambodia forecasts that Cambodia’s economic growth in 2019 remains high at 7.1 percent, driven by growth in exports, especially garments, investment, construction, and domestic consumption.

Cambodia is increasingly integrating with the region and has enjoyed a decade of macroeconomic stability and growth.

