Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the current achievements of Cambodia are resulted from the commitment and dedication of Cambodian People’s Party’s (CPP).

The statement was made when the premier visited more than 15,000 workers from 13 factories in Phnom Penh.

The head of the Royal Government of Cambodia stressed that the former opposition party did not help Cambodia; instead it asked foreign countries to cut the aid, investment, and import.

The main former opposition party also initiated color revolution and therefore shall be punished by dissolution.

