PM Hun Sen: What Cambodians Get Voting for CPP

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the leader of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), stated that CPP’s 11 policies focus on national development and improved people’s livings, speaking to 60,000 CPP supporters and member at the first day of election campaign on 7 July 2018.

“If CPP continues winning in the upcoming election, the party is committed to ensure peace, stability, security and sustainable development in the kingdom with a focus on governance reforms aiming at strengthening public institutions and building a clean administration, investing in human capital, creating a favorable environment for business and investment,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He also announced that the government led by the CPP in the 6th mandate will strengthen the ownership and partnership with all relevant partners in order to integrate Cambodia into regional and global economy, a prerequisite element for non-stop development and harmony, as well as to live with respect to human values, democracy, freedom, and justice.

Vote for CPP for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and Cambodian prestige in the international stage; vote for CPP for peace, stability, and development; vote for CPP for a better living of people.

