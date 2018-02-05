PM Hun Sen: Cambodian People Had Enough of War

Source: FN

Cambodian people had had enough of war; they live happily today and need no changes, Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

The statement was made after Sam Rainsy, former leader of main opposition party in Cambodia, recently initiated a national movement against the Royal Government.

“People is disgruntled with the war and would not want to hear nor recall memories. They live happily with their family, availing with employment and tourism opportunities without any threats. People are satisfied and prefer not to change. Our compatriots are clearly aware that only Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) is capable in protecting peace and grant the real opportunity to the people”, the premier wrote.

He thanked compatriots and members of the party who always support and vote for CPP to lead the nation.

