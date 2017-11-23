PM Hun Sen: Cambodian Migrant Workers To Gain More Benefits

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand as well as in other countries will benefit from the royal government’s efforts.

Addressing to more than 4,600 representatives of workers and employees from 69 factories in Phnom Penh at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia along with other ASEAN nations and receiving countries are putting all efforts to ensure the rights of migrant workers.

All the Cambodian embassies in the receiving countries are obliged to have a labour attaché, said the premier, pointing out that the Royal Embassies of Cambodia in the Republic of Korea and Thailand have already had a labour attaché each.

Besides, he added, the Royal Government of Cambodia are working on skill recognition mechanisms, administrative document facilitation and other social benefits for the Cambodian migrant workers

Cambodia has dispatched workers to different countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and so on.

