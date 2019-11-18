PM Hun Sen: Cambodian Government Can Operate without EBA

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated Monday that Cambodian Government can still run without the European Union (EU)’s Everything But Arms (EBA) preferential tariffs, speaking in a graduation ceremony at National Institute of Education.

“Our custom revenue comes from the imports, not from EBA,” the premier stated.

According to the premier, Cambodian Government earns about USD 500 million per month.

“We can earn about USD 500 million per month, yet spend around USD 300-400 million [including salary remuneration] We can save USD 100-200 million monthly.”

The statement was made in response to unreasonable criticisms stating that the Royal Government lacks of money to pay monthly salary to her officials.

