PM Hun Sen and Cambodian Delegates Arrive Phnom Penh

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen and his delegation have landed Phnom Penh safe and sound, returning from the 32nd ASEAN Summit, held in Singapore from April 27-28, 2018.

The 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, under the theme “Resilience and Innovation” bear fruitful results, particularly on trade, investment, and regional security cooperation.

“All Member States pledge to boost and strengthen trade and investment cooperation and regional security; and create smart cities in ASEAN, starting from Phnom Penh, Battambang and Siem Reap in accordance to ASEAN integration,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

