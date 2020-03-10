PM Hun Sen: Cambodia “Well-Prepared” for EBA Suspension and Will Prevent Factories from Shutdown

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Cambodia is ready to solve issues resulted from the 20 percent suspension of “Everything But Arms” preferential tariff and will prevent factories from shutdown.

He spoke Tuesday at the graduation ceremony in Phnom Penh.

“We have prepared for a 20-percent EBA impacts. Cambodia will not negotiate to take back the 20-percent loss, while we already signed a tax exemption for factories to operate,” stated the premier.

“Losing 20 percent of EBA is not a problem,” he underlined, adding that Cambodia will never trade sovereignty for the 20-percent tax concession.

According to the premier, the Royal Government will set out other measures to cope with EBA loss and Covid-19 at the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum to be held at the Peace Palace on 19 April 2020.

