PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Shall Be Independent

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia should not depend on others and not to depend on a single sector; development must be on all sectors.

The statement was made in response to European Parliament’s decision on December 12, 2017, requesting the European Commission to withdraw all tariffs on trade with Cambodia, including export of products from garment and footwear factories, and the request to temporarily freeze Cambodian officials’ banks.

While meeting with 16,118 workers from 14 factories in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, the premier appealled to the landlords to not increase the renting price.

In addition, he promised to pay the rent for the workers if some landlords decided to increase the renting price.

Related posts