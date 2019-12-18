PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Performs Well in Respecting Indigenous Rights

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that Cambodia pays great respect to indigenous rights, compared to other countries in the region.

His statement was made at the graduation ceremony of Western University, held at Diamond Island on Wednesday.

“Ethnic and religious harmony is an important issue. We are performing great in respecting the indigenous rights, yet still owe the report to the United Nations in Geneva,” stated the premier.

Samdech also pointed out that he will instruct government institutions to submit reports on human rights, stressing the rights contribute to socio-economic performance.

“During the Khmer Rouge Regime (1975-1979), people have no rights at all, not even the right to living, to food, to medical treatment, to education, to vote, to freedom of expression, to marriage, nor employment,” the premier wrote on his Facebook page on 10 December 2019 to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the International Human Rights Day (1948-2019).

“Today’s right to freedom allows people to live, work, practice belief, and choose their leader; the right to freedom contributes to Cambodia’s further progress,” he added.

