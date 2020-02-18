PM Hun Sen: If Cambodia Does Not Allow Westerdam Ship to Dock, Global Humanitarian Crisis Occurs

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated on Tuesday morning that if Cambodia did not allow Westerdam to dock, there will be a global humanitarian crisis. He added Cambodia has the responsibility to ensure that passengers on board get access to a thorough medical test to confirm no cases of Covid-19.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of nearly 2,000 students of the National Institute of Education, the premier claimed that allowing the Westerdam to dock was a fulfilling humanitarian mission as a member of the international organisation.

He claimed that he would allow the Westerdam to dock even faster if the case of coronavirus was found on the cruise ship.

Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that assisting tourists of Westerdam is not about Cambodia bringing the disease to her people, but a humanitarian obligation, a moral responsibility, and a solid contribution to solving regional and global challenges.

Speaking at the annual meeting of National Council for Women on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen affirmed his commitment to look after the over 2,000 people of Westerdam docked in Cambodia if their respective countries reject them.

The premier stressed that the fear of Covid-19 has undermined humanity and friendship and destroyed human rights.

“The world might break apart when human value degrades. What is the value of human when their right to living is not even promoted,” the premier said.

He added that, “if the Kingdom did not allow entry for Westerdam, where would the cruise be when the the food and gasoline are running low. How would lives of the passengers end up?“

Related posts