PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Does Not Allow Any External Interference

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, Head of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), has made it clear that as a sovereign state, Cambodia cannot allow any pressure from foreigners, especially the attempt to make changes through color revolutions.

PM Hun Sen also claimed that color revolution causes intense internal conflicts, instability, insecurity, war, suffering, displacement and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in the world.

His remark was made after foreigners threatened to cut off aid and sanction Cambodia, while the rest of the country applied the law to counteract the transformation through the color revolution.

“Those foreign states that act as a blind spot in Cambodia are trying to conceal their failures, continuing to put pressure on the Royal Government of Cambodia in following her wills under democracy and human rights, through threats, disassociation and other tightening measures”, stated the premier.

“Our internal factor is what defining Cambodia’s victory, not foreigners. In this spirit, we all strive to preserve the peace that we have achieved to the fullest, even at any cost. Peace is a fundamental factor in ensuring the progress of democracy and human rights, ensuring sustainable and equitable development, and ensuring a peaceful and dignity of our people. If we lose peace, we will lose everything”, added PM Hun Sen.

The premier added that Cambodia has sufficient lessons to ensure its future on the basis of protecting independence, sovereignty, and the right to decide on its fate, and hoping that it will remain with the people of Cambodia and stop hindering Cambodia from repeating it.

