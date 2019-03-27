PM Hun Sen: Cambodia Needs Turkish Electricity Supply for Three Years

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated that the Turkey’s electric-generating vessel will arrive Cambodia tomorrow for the three-year term supply, addressing Wednesday at the annual meeting of Education Ministry.

In response to Cambodia’s temporary electricity crisis during the dry season, Electricite du Cambodge Director-General Keo Rattanak led a delegation to visit Turkey and bring back the 200MW electric-generating vessels.

According to the Premier, the electricity shortages Cambodia faces resulted from the booming of construction sector, the increase of 700% in 2019 compared to last year. Cities in the capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville used to require only 20MW, now 100MW is not enough for those cities.

EDC technical official said the hot weather has reduced water level in reservoirs that impacted hydroelectric dams.

“As of today, we lack up to 400MW in available electricity. I would like to call on those who have generators to temporarily use them,” said the Premier.

“Climate change does not only affect Cambodia, but the whole region. Water and electricity are complementary; I urge for effective uses of water, as we will experience long dry season which lasts until June,” he added.

According to Prime Minister, the kingdom will further seek 50-100 MW electricity supply from neighboring countries such as Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

