PM Hun Sen: Cambodia to Maintain Good Relations with America

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed that Cambodia still wanted to maintain good relations with the United States, and is waiting for the U.S.’s response on searching for the American soldiers’ deceased bodies in Cambodia.

The claim was made on Saturday morning when the premier met with 21,191 workers from 77 factories in the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone.

The United States urged Cambodia to continue searching for the American soldiers’ deceased bodies during the war, while Cambodia requested the U.S to cancel visa restrictions.

Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn confirmed that Cambodia will resume exploration if the visa restrictions of Cambodian Foreign Ministry officials were lifted.

In September 2017, Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced to suspend cooperation with the United States over the search for 80 American soldiers’ bodies deceased in Cambodian territory, in which 40 has been found so far.

The premier’s announcement came after the United States announced the suspension of Visa (B1 and B2) for Foreign Ministry officials.

